coronation-street-spoilers:-justice-for-david-platt-as-rapist-josh-tucker-is-found-guilty

David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) has a lot on his plate right now, what with wife Shona Ramsey (Julia Goulding) in a bad way in Coronation Street, but he received some good news during tonight’s episode, as he learned that rapist Josh Tucker (Ryan Clayton) had been found guilty and thus was sentenced to fifteen years in prison.

While worried sick about Shona, David took some time away from the hospital last week so that he could give evidence at Josh’s trial. It was an incredibly traumatic experience, as he relayed what happened on the night that Josh raped him to a courtroom full of people, but he knew that it’s what Shona would’ve wanted him to do.

Speaking of Shona, the young woman has since been taken off the ventilator and is now breathing on her own, but there’s still a long road ahead to recovery — that is, if she recovers at all.

Nonetheless, David is determined to remain by her side, but he got some news of a different kind during tonight’s episode, as Imran (Charlie de Melo) popped by to visit, so that he could inform him that Josh had been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for his crimes.

David didn’t quite know how to comprehend the news, but Nick (Ben Price) proved incredibly supportive.

David returned to Shona’s bedside once more, as he thought about the news he’d just heard.

Coronation Street continues Friday 10th January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

