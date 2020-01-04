coronation-street-spoilers:-josh-tucker-exits-in-rape-trial-justice

David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) might be set to finally get justice for what evil rapist Josh Tucker (Ryan Clayton) did to him in Coronation Street as the verdict comes in following his trial. But with Shona’s (Julia Goulding) life on the line and everyone’s fear that she will die, will it bring any comfort for David if Josh is jailed?

Josh met up again with David while they were in prison and the painful memories returned to David in a big way. But when Josh was then stabbed during a riot, David got him out of harm’s way – only for Josh to then help Abe frame David for trying to kill him.

Luckily, he was eventually persuaded to change his statement by Paul Clayton (Peter Ash), who has been through abuse like David. And now Josh is facing his own consequences for his sex crimes and recently took the stand in court. As David stays at the hospital alongside Shona, Imran Habeeb (Charlie de Melo) calls round and reveals the verdict to David. But will it provide closure?

Elsewhere, he is refusing to accept the grim prognosis from doctors that Shona could die but Nick (Ben Price) warns David that he should let Shona’s friends visit as they may have to say goodbye to her.

Later, the consultant removes Shona’s breathing tube and David waits anxiously to see if she will survive or if he will lose her for good.

One to watch: Wednesday 8 January at 8: 30pm on ITV.

MORE: Coronation Street boss speaks out controversial shotgun rampage storyline

MORE: Coronation Street Christmas spoilers: Gary Windass exits as the truth about his crimes is exposed?