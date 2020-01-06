coronation-street-spoilers:-jade-rowan’s-revenge-destroys-fiz-stape-tonight

Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) is about to have her whole life torn apart in Coronation Street when scheming Jade Rowan (Lottie Henshall) executes her plan to take Hope from her, leading to a visit from social services.

Despite Fiz’s protestations, Evelyn (Maureen Lipman) suggests to Jade that it’s time she moved out. Jade agrees to start flat hunting, all the while knowing that she has planted the seeds with doctors about Hope’s injuries/ She has also revealed to Hope who she is after taking him to John Stape’s grave recently.

Later, Fiz, Tyrone (Alan Halsall) and Evelyn are interrupted by a visit from a social care provider, Christine, who reveals that various doctors have raised concerns regarding Hope’s injuries. Fiz and Tyrone are left horrified that the suspicions have been raised and are utterly unprepared for the nterrogation.

The social worker quizzes Fiz, Tyrone and Evelyn about Hope’s injuries, pointing out that their version of events doesn’t match that of Hope’s. The social workers call at Bessie Street and when they return to Number 9, they break the news that Hope confirmed the allegations.

This means both Hope and Ruby will have to live somewhere else while they conduct their investigation. Kevin (Michael Le Vell) offers to have the girls stay at his house but Fiz and Tyrone are inconsolable and hopeful that this will resolve itself.

Later in the week, when Fiz gets a visit from Hope and Ruby, she is told that she has flouted the guidelines and the girls will have to be taken into care. And Fiz will soon discover the truth about Jade when she emerges as the blood guardian of Hope.

As Fiz is left horrified that Jade has tricked her way into their lives like this, is the family set to be torn apart forever?

Coronation Street continues at 7: 30pm on Monday 6th January on ITV.

