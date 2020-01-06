coronation-street-spoilers:-jade-reports-fiz-and-tyrone-for-abuse-tonight!

Jade has been plotting against Fiz for weeks and she ups her game in tonight’s Coronation Street (January 6 2020) when she reports Fiz and her boyfriend Tyrone for abuse against Hope.

Coronation Street posted a clip from tonight’s episode to their Twitter page.

In the clip, an upset Jade can be seen at a secret appointment with Dr Gaddas.

Jade says: “I should’ve told you before. I was worried after the bruises and the cut, but when she got the fracture…”

Dr Gaddas then asks her when she first saw the bruises and Jade explains she saw them a few months ago and that she feels guilty as she knew something wasn’t right.

She then proceeds to show the doctor the bruises, as she took pictures on her phone.

However viewers will know Jade painted these bruises on Hope when they were ‘playing hospital’.

Jade has been making it look like Fiz and Tyrone have been hurting Hope (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

Dr Gaddas tells Jade she can now take things forward and she did the right thing.

Viewers know Jade is actually the daughter of John Stape, making her Hope’s older half-sister and she has been plotting against Hope’s mum Fiz for a while.

Last week, Hope fractured her arm after being pushed off a bench by her stepsister Ruby.

But Jade got Hope to lie to the doctors saying her arm was slammed in a door.

Jade is setting Fiz and Tyrone up (Credit: ITV)

It looks like things are going to get worse as social services pay them a visit and the girls are taken into foster care.

Will Fiz and Tyrone be able to prove they haven’t been abusing their children?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

