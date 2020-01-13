coronation-street-spoilers:-ian-bartholomew-reveals-he-is-‘shocked’-by-what-geoff-metcalfe-does-next

Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) never misses an opportunity to undermine Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) in Coronation Street, as he attempts to control every aspect of her life. From knocking her confidence, to manipulating her into feeling bad when she hasn’t done anything wrong, he’s proven just how sinister he can be on several occasions thus far.

Yes, Geoff has proceeded to oversee every aspect of Yasmeen’s existence, as — in addition to the aforementioned situations — he also attempts to prevent her from going out, and insists that she remain indoors and cleans instead.

Speaking about his character’s behaviour, actor Ian said: ‘I knew where it was going but I wasn’t sure how far it was going to go. All the early stuff was deliberately ambiguous as I wasn’t entirely sure how it was going to develop.’

‘Since then it has become clearer that his behaviour is becoming more and more unacceptable in a sociological sense and it is very interesting to play, it is difficult, he is not a moustache twirling villain so with that comes challenges as he is the sort of villain who has very few if any redeeming features.’

‘I am shocked each week when I get my scripts and find out what he is going to do next.’

Speaking of what’s coming next, Geoff’s manipulation reaches new heights next week, as — after he’s caught shouting at Yasmeen by Cathy (Melanie Hill) — he takes control of the situation and uses it to his advantage once more.

With a tussle having occurred between the married couple, Geoff ends up hitting his face — an incident which results in him ending up with a black eye.

Speaking about the upcoming scenes, Ian said: ‘That incident plays into his hands because he now has a black eye so he starts to use that as another way of isolating her from her friends by starting to say she has a drink problem.’

‘The last thing he wants is Cathy questioning his behaviour, he wants everyone to think well of him so if he puts the blame on her. It is self preservation and it goes back to the fact that he can’t not be liked or loved and if word got out that there is something not quite right going on and there is something wrong with their relationship then it reflects badly on him.’

‘He can’t countenance that, he has to be the hero, as far as he is concerned he is saving her from herself and he believes his version of the truth, he has to otherwise the whole edifice crumbles and all those lies and that deceit comes out and he has failed.’

While the storyline is certainly an unsettling one, Ian is well aware of the importance of dramatizing such a subject such as this one.

He said: ‘It does transcend drama and there is a weight of responsibility with it and actually I welcome that because we do so much that is ephemeral and is gone straight away but a lot of people watch this and if it helps one person get out of a similar situation then that is great.’

Coronation Street continues Monday 13th January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

MORE: Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod responds to Twitter criticism

MORE: Coronation Street boss reveals big plans for the 10,000th episode