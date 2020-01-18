coronation-street-spoilers:-hope-stape-in-danger-as-evil-jade-rowan-kidnaps-her?

It hasn’t come as a surprise to viewers that nanny Jade Rowan (Lottie Henshall) in Coronation Street has the same evil traits as her dead father John Stape. Since we discovered her true identity, we’ve seen just how low Jade can sink as she manipulates her half-sister Hope (Isabella Flanagan) into thinking her mum Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) is the enemy.

It’s not over yet though as upcoming episodes will see Hope in danger when Fiz and Tyrone (Alan Halsall) discover that she’s missing — but is Jade responsible for her disappearance?

Tyrone and Fiz are horrified to discover the back door unlocked and Hope gone. Fiz is adamant that Jade must’ve taken her, but when the police search Jade’s house and there’s no sign of the young girl, the nanny insists she knows nothing about her disappearance.

With Fiz already knowing that Jade is Hope’s half-sister, she is reminded of her John Stape hell and becomes convinced that Jade is keeping Hope a prisoner in her attic. Breaking into Jade’s house, she finds no sign of Hope but does discover a bag containing clothes, passports — and one way ferry tickets to France.

Fiz shows the police the passports and ferry tickets, convinced Jade has abducted Hope. Has Fiz lost Hope for good?

Has Jade taken her half-sister? Or is there another reason for the young girl’s disappearance?

One to watch: Wednesday 22nd January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

