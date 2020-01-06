coronation-street-spoilers:-hope-at-last-for-shona-ramsey-as-she-breathes-on-her-own

David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) was incredibly worried in Coronation street about wife Shona Ramsey (Julia Goulding) after he learned that there was a chance that she might never recover after she ended up in a coma following the Christmas Day shooting.

After learning that the doctors were planning on removing Shona’s breathing tube in an attempt to see if she could breathe on her own, David panicked — and refused to allow her friends to visit as he didn’t want to face up to the possibility that they might have to say goodbye to her.

As a result, he barricaded himself in his wife’s hospital room, but — after giving himself a few moments alone with Shona — he allowed Nick (Ben Price) and Gail (Helen Worth) back in, before asking them to get in touch with Shona’s friends so that they can come visit.

After Billy (Daniel Brocklebank), Roy (David Neilson), Eileen (Sue Cleaver) and Sarah (Tina O’Brien) all visited Shona, the doctor’s came in to remove the young woman’s breathing tube.

At first, it appeared as if Shona couldn’t breathe on her own, but — after giving it a few more seconds — she started to do just that.

David broke down in the arms of his family members, and the consultant relayed that — while Shona still has a long way to go if she’s to make a full recovery — the fact that she can breathe on her own is certainly a positive sign.

Will Shona make a full recovery?

Coronation Street continues Wednesday 8th January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

MORE: From The Queen Vic siege in EastEnders to Sinead Tinker’s death in Coronation Street — 16 soap moments from 2019 that we’ll never forget

MORE: Coronation Street spoilers: Daniel Osbourne broken by baby Bertie’s agony