coronation-street-spoilers:-geoff-stops-yasmeen-leaving-the-house

Fans are desperate for evil Geoff Metcalfe to stop his abuse of wife Yasmeen Nazir in Coronation Street.

But it looks like things will get worse before they get better for Yasmeen when her new husband practically takes her prisoner in her own home.

Next week sees Geoff have a dig at Yasmeen’s clothes and insists on taking her into town to buy a new wardrobe.

Geoff doesn’t like the way his wife dresses (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street fans love Tracy and Paula together

Yasmeen is actually quite pleased her hubby’s taking such an interest in her clothes and is excited at the prospect of a shopping trip.

But how will she feel when he picks out all her outfits and dresses her as he wants?

When they get home, Yasmeen is keen to show off her new attire and suggests meeting Cathy for a drink.

But Geoff is furious and manages to manipulate her into staying at home and not going out again.

Furious Geoff does it again (Credit: ITV)

With Yasmeen seemingly being kept Geoff’s prisoner, Cathy is beginning to smell a rat.

She confides in Brian she’s worried about her friend, who keeps cancelling their dates.

Yasmeen’s obssession with cleaning the house – also as a result of Geoff’s coercive control – is another thing concerning Cathy.

Could Cathy be the one to save Yasmeen? (Credit: ITV)

Will she finally be the one to out Geoff as the abuser he is and rescue Yasmeen?

Viewers have watched in mute horror as poor Yasmeen has been subjected to both psychological and emotional abuse at the hands of Geoff – and things have been getting progressively worse for the isolated chef.

He has forced her to stay indoors for hours and hours cleaning the house to his impossibly high standards, and he is slowly isolating her from her granddaughter, Alya.

Recently, viewers were left horrified when he forced Yasmeen to eat crab shell from the bin after a party to celebrate their wedding.

Fans have begged for Geoff to be killed off, and others demanded he gets exposed.

However, some just don’t find the storyline credible.

Evil Geoff has manipulated Yasmeen to be under his control (Credit: ITV)

One said: “Why does no one speak to each other on Corrie? Geoff would never get away with this in reality. He’s sloppy and obvious.”

A second said: “Geoff the master manipulator. Scraping the barrel much?”

A third, and many others, believe the storyline has dragged on too long, and would have been discovered in real life.

They said: “OMG!! Please stop now Corrie with Geoff and Yasmeen and Emmerdale with Archie and Arthur. They’re good plots. But you just make them go on waaaayyy too long.”

“Can someone tell me, when will Geoff on @itvcorrie get rumbled? He needs to be found out and get his just desserts. Storyline has been going on too long and it’s getting as bad as the Pat Phelan story,” said one more.

There are some who have said they can’t bear to watch and others who are threatening to switch off altogether with one saying: “This storyline with Geoff needs to end, it’s actually unbearable to watch!! Poor Yasmeen, someone kill him! #Corrie”

Do you think the storyline needs to end? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!