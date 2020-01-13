coronation-street-spoilers:-gemma-winter-and-the-quads-die-in-fire-horror?

There’s fear and terror ahead for Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) in Coronation Street as both she and the quads find themselves in a life-threatening situation in the coming episodes as a fire is started in their home, and it’s up to Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) to try and rescue his family from the blaze.

The birth of their quads brought it plenty of joy for both Gemma and Chesney, but in addition to the joy it’s also resulted in them getting very little sleep.

Additionally, they’ve also found themselves tired out from the Frescho’s photoshoot — not to mention Chesney doing all he can to find work since Dev (Jimmy Harkishin) sacked him.

However, they’ll soon find themselves facing a much more dangerous problem, as Coronation Street has revealed that — in the coming episodes — Gemma and the quads will be at home when a fire is started as a result of someone pushing a burning rag through their letterbox.

Gemma enjoys a nap with her babies as the incident occurs, and a horrified Chesney arrives home to find the word ‘Paedo’ written on their window — and flames at the door.

He seemingly heads to the door and tries to enter his home — but can he rescue Gemma and the quads in time?

Or will they fall victim to the blaze?

Coronation Street continues Monday 13th January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

