coronation-street-spoilers:-furious-gary-windass-lashes-out-at-daniel-osbourne-as-he-blames-him-for-maria-connor’s-miscarriage

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) has been through a lot in Coronation Street, but he’s set to face much more devastation in the coming episodes, as baby Bertie battles measles. However, that’s not the only upsetting thing that occurs on the week, as he finds himself on the receiving end of Gary Windass’ (Mikey North) rage after Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) miscarries.

Daniel discovers that Bertie’s barely conscious when he checks on him in his cot, and — horrified — he asks Peter (Chris Gascoyne) to call an ambulance. The paramedics arrive and quiz Daniel about the apparent rash on the child’s back, but Daniel hadn’t noticed it and thus proceeds to blame himself.

The consultant later confirms that Bertie has the measles, and Daniel is distraught, revealing that he never took Bertie to get the remainder of his vaccinations.

Beth (Lisa George) is enraged, but Bethany (Lucy Fallon) comes to Daniel’s defence.

Meanwhile, Maria reveals to Gary that she’s not been feeling great, and encourages him to go to Bristol without her. She later suffers a dizzy spell, before revealing to Ali (James Burrows) that she’s bleeding.

At the hospital, Maria discovers that she’s lost the baby, and she’s devastated as a result, but Ali soon realises that she has the measles — which a doctor later confirms was likely the cause of the miscarriage.

Maria later breaks the news to Gary, who proceeds to comfort her, but when Audrey (Sue Nicholls) reveals that baby Bertie’s being treated in the hospital for the measles, Gary is enraged.

He catches up with Daniel and proceeds to berate him for all that’s happened — blaming him for Maria’s miscarriage.

What will Daniel have to say?

What’s more, will violence ensue?

Samia Longchambon who plays Maria said: ‘She’s very upset with Daniel that he didn’t get Bertie’s jabs done but equally she’s frustrated with her own mum because she finds out that she wasn’t vaccinated as a child so all this could have been prevented.’

Rob Mallard who plays Daniel Osbourne added: ‘When the consultant confirms Bertie has the measles, Daniel immediately feels guilt and then fear. It doesn’t occur to him that it has gone beyond Bertie to begin with. He doesn’t realise the wider implications at all.’

One to watch: Wednesday 29 January at 8: 30pm on ITV.

