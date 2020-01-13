coronation-street-spoilers:-fiz-stape-murders-evil-jade-rowan-in-violent-revenge-after-hope-goes-missing?

Fiz Stape’s (Jennie McAlpine) world has been turned upside down as a result of Jade Rowan’s (Lottie Henshall) meddling in Coronation Street, but it appears as if matters are going to get a whole lot worse in the coming episodes, as — after Hope vanishes — Fiz exacts violent revenge on the evil nanny.

With Jade having attempted to convince social care provider Christine that Fiz is a bad mum, Hope and Ruby have had to temporarily be put into care while the matter is investigated further.

However, the truth is seemingly set to out in a fashion during the coming episodes, as — Coronation Street has revealed that — Hope and Ruby clash over a toy handbag, and the altercation results in a mobile phone falling out.

Tyrone picks up the device and scrolls through the messages — realising that Jade has sent Hope messages promising that they’ll be together soon.

Fiz soon returns home, but — before she has a chance to speak to her daughter — she comes to realise that she’s missing.

Fiz seemingly puts the blame on Jade, and she’s later horrified to discover Jade is in her home.

Naturally, she assumes the worst and picks up a chopping board, and proceeds to hit Jade over the head with it.

Has Fiz exacted murderous revenge on Jade?

If so, how will she be able to find Hope now?

Coronation Street continues Monday 13 January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

MORE: Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod responds to Twitter criticism

MORE: Coronation Street boss reveals big plans for the 10,000th episode