coronation-street-spoilers:-fiz-stape-kills-nanny-jade-rowan-in-final-showdown?

A mother would do anything to protect her children and Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) is about to endure her worst nightmare when Jade Rowan’s (Lottie Henshall) manipulation of Hope and accusations of abuse see her face losing both of her daughters in Coronation Street.

With Hope and Ruby set to be taken into care, it seems like everything has gone Jade’s way but fans are expecting a final showdown which could see Fiz accidentally kill Jade, leaving her in more trouble than ever before.

Despite Jade herself being a victim of manipulation, there’s no denying that she has many of her father’s traits and will stop at nothing to claim her half sister as her own. And we have already seen her lose control of her temper on more than one occasion when things don’t go her way.

As Fiz and Tyrone (Alan Halsall) prepare to take their fight to court to prove that Jade has lied and that they are good and loving parents, they have every chance of winning given the friends they have in the neighbourhood, the history of John and the witness and suspicions of Evelym Plummer (Maureen Lipman).

But soap law dictates that villains like Jade don’t always just back down when the ord of law is passed down. If Fiz manages to get Hope and Ruby back, will she snap and decide to take an even more sinister revenge – robbing Hope of her mum for good?

Fiz could face a fight for life as Jade’s temper snaps so will she be forced into a situation where it’s kill or be killed, leading to her having a body on her hands after she is forced to fight Jade off?

And if so, will this go against her and paint a picture of murder rather than self defence? Is there any way Fiz can be rid of Jade without her whole life being destroyed?

Boss Iain MacLeod revealed that there is another explosive chapter still to play out – and we reckon we haven’t seen Jade’s truest danger yet…

