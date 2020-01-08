coronation-street-spoilers:-fiz-stape-and-tyrone-dobbs-devastated-as-jade-rowan’s-true-identity-is-revealed

Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) has been incredibly good to Jade Rowan (Lottie Henshall) in Coronation Street, which is why learning of her true identity during tonight’s episode was an incredibly devastating blow, as she came to learn that the young nanny had been manipulating the situation to her advantage this whole time.

Fiz and Tyrone (Alan Halsall) were delighted when Hope and Ruby turned up in their backyard during tonight’s episodes, but viewers knew full well that this was more than just a coincidence, as Jade had orchestrated a plan to get Fiz into more trouble, as she phoned social care provider Christine to inform her that Fiz had been in contact with her children.

As a result, Christine paid the family a visit and revealed that the girls would have to go into care for the time being, and that they’d find someone who could look after them for a short while.

Fiz was later confused when the social care provider revealed that a relative of Hope’s had come forward to do just that and — after being introduced to this long-lost relative — she set her sights upon Jade, and was horrified as a result.

Ever the professional liar, Jade made out that Fiz knew who she was from the beginning, and her attempts to villainise Fiz resulted in her getting all the more angry — thus playing right into Jade’s hands.

Fiz and Tyrone left the office soon after, and struggled to come to terms with what they’d learned, while Jade upped her game and revealed to Christine that Fiz had brought the gun onto the cobbles that was used in the shooting.

Fiz was later questioned by the police, but denied having any such knowledge of a gun. With Evelyn’s (Maureen Lipman) snooping, however, she discovered where Jade was living, and thus she set off to have it out with her.

Jade berated Fiz, but never once said anything incriminating, as Fiz begged her to reveal why she’s doing what she’s doing.

An irate Jade then yelled at Fiz — informing her that Hope loves her, and not her mum.

Jade’s plan hasn’t exactly gone as she’d hoped, but what’s her next move?

What’s more, will she succeed in getting custody of the girls?

Coronation Street continues Friday 10th January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

