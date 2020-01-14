coronation-street-spoilers:-fiz-murders-jade-as-the-truth-is-revealed?

There’s horror in Coronation Street next week when a vengeful Fiz Stape lashes out at Jade Rowan with devastating consequences.

After Fiz was made to leave the family home thanks to Jade’s false allegations of child abuse against her, life has been heartbreaking for her and partner Tyrone Dobbs.

Tyrone and Evelyn finally find Hope’s mobile phone from Jade next week (Credit: ITV)

But next week things are set to come to a terrifying climax when Hope goes missing and Fiz attacks Jade in a fit of revenge with a chopping board.

Read more: Coronation Street confirms ‘classic’ plans for milestone 10,000th episode

The drama starts when Tyrone and Evelyn find Hope playing with a mobile phone and quickly realise that Jade must have given it to her so that she can contact her half-sister.

The pair are shocked when they read Jade’s messages to Hope (Credit: ITV)

But as Tyrone and his gran read the massages from Jade to Hope, the true extent of what Jade is planning is revealed, and Tyrone is more desperate than ever to get Hope to tell the truth about what Jade has been getting her to lie about.

Eventually after some serious quizzing Hope finally tells social worker Christine that Jade applied the bruises on her arm with make-up and told her to lie that Fiz was responsible.

Social services then question Jade, but despite the fact she sticks to her original story, soon all allegations against Fiz are dropped and she is allowed to return home.

With the allegations cleared, Fiz returns home – just as Hope runs away (Credit: ITV)

Fiz is welcomed home with open arms by Ruby, but Hope doesn’t want to know her mum, and soon the pair fall out again when Fiz tells everyone that Jade will never be welcome in their house again.

But there is more trouble to come when Hope reacts badly to Fiz’s words about Jade and she rushes upstairs, planning to run away.

The following day Fiz and Tyrone are horrified to find the back door open and Hope missing, and the pair immediately think that Jade must be responsible.

Fiz and Tyrone are sickened when they find Hope is missing (Credit: ITV)

The police search Jade’s house but there is no sign of Hope anywhere… however later Fiz finds some passports and one-way ferry tickets to France and she immediately starts to panic.

Back at the house, Fiz is shocked to see Jade turn up, but this time Hope isn’t with her.

Fiz sees red and accuses Jade of abducting her daughter, and before anyone knows what is happening, Fiz is hitting Jade around the head with a wooden chopping board.

Fiz sees red when Jade returns and attacks her with a chopping board (Credit: ITV)

As Jade is knocked out cold on the floor, Tyrone comes home and finds Fiz standing over her lifeless body.

Read more: Former Corrie star Katie McGlynn flies to Hollywood after auditioning for Netflix show

But before the pair can work out what to do next they’re horrified to find that Jade has vanished, leaving nothing but a bloodstain on their carpet.

Has Fiz killed Jade? (Credit: ITV)

Soon the police are calling at number 9, telling Fiz that Jade has been found unconscious in the ginnel and that they want to question her about an assault.

But as Evelyn assures the officers that they have no idea what happened to Jade, will the authorities believe her?

The police arrive to question Fiz, but will they work out what happened? (Credit: ITV)

Will Jade pull through, or will Fiz soon be faced with charges for murder? And most importantly, where is Hope?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Where do you think Hope has vanished to? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!