coronation-street-spoilers:-‘explosive’-storylines-confirmed-for-late-night-episodes

Viewers of Coronation Street can expect some “explosive” late night episodes in May, soap boss Iain MacLeod has revealed.

The ITV soap will air a week of 9pm episodes this spring which will focus on the ongoing Gary Windass plot, and his rivalry with Adam Barlow.

Who has the best hair, though? (Credit: ITV)

In an interview with Inside Soap, Iain teased huge scenes in the coming months on the ITV soap, including one “explosive” plot that will take centre stage in May.

That will precipitate a big, explosive story around the Britain’s Got Talent finals week in May.

Fans will know that the soap historically goes big to coincide with the Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals.

The upcoming episodes are able to deal with darker subject matters, due to their later post-watershed time slot of 9pm.

Carla suffered a severe psychotic episode last May (Credit: ITV)

As is ITV’s tradition, during the week of the BGT finals, an episode of Coronation Street will fill the gap between the performances and results show.

Last year, Carla suffered a devastating mental health breakdown, and Rana Habeeb’s killer was revealed.

This year is no different, with Iain confirming that there’s some big scenes already planned for that week.

Iain MacLeod has spilled the beans on the special late-night episodes of Corrie in May (Credit: ITV)

The “explosive” scenes will focus on killer Gary, and his rivalry with solicitor Adam.

Iain said: “Adam is secretly conspiring against Gary, which will threaten to lead Adam, and therefore the authorities, to Rick’s final resting place.

“Whether that will actually happen or not is still to be seen – but that will precipitate a big, explosive story around the Britain’s Got Talent finals week in May.”

Viewers know that Gary is responsible for the factory roof collapse that killed Rana, as well as the death of loanshark Rick Neelan.

Gary murdered Rick Neelan and stole his clients (Credit: ITV)

His actions also inadvertently led to Derek killing Robert Preston during the Christmas gun siege, which also injured Shona Ramsey.

Adam is on to the villain, but will he be the one to expose him? Or will he not survive to tell the tale?

This week, Corrie boss Iain also confirmed that several Coronation Street families will be ripped apart after a shocking event has an enormous impact on the characters.

Speaking to The Metro, Iain said: “In the early spring time, there is a huge new story which I can’t say too much more about at this stage if you’ll forgive me for being cryptic.

“But having re-established Steve and Tracy’s relationship on its strongest footing, something will happen that probably has the most far-reaching impact of any story we’ve done since I’ve been on the show, and I include both stints.”

Tracy recently cheated on Steve with solicitor Paula (Credit: ITV)

He continued: “Something horrifically difficult and challenging will happen that draws in three to four different clans on the Street and forces them to deal with the hardest thing anyone would ever have to deal with.

“That will begin on screen, you might not know what it is at first, around March/April, and that will play out over the spring and into the summer.”

Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7: 30pm and 8: 30pm on ITV.

