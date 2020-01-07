coronation-street-spoilers:-evil-jade-rowan-plans-to-kidnap-hope-stape

Now we know that Jade Rowan (Lottie Henshall) in Coronation Street is the daughter of evil John Stape, we’ve seen her true colours come to light as she continues to ruin Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone’s (Alan Halsall) lives. So far, she has made her half-sister Hope’s (Isabella Flanagan) bad behaviour escalate, and even managed to get Hope and Ruby (Macy Alabi) taken away from Fiz and Tyrone.

As Fiz gets herself involved with the aftermath of the recent gun shooting, the focus is taken away from Jade and unbeknown to anyone it seems she is planning to kidnap Hope.

Fiz goes back to the police and reveals how she bought a gun as part of a house clearance and, upon its disappearance, she panicked. Meanwhile, social care provider Christine arrives at No.9 and tells Tyrone that the social care team have decided that Hope and Ruby may return home — but Fiz must move out whilst investigations continue.

An emotional Fiz agrees, and decides to stay in a B&B so that the girls can return home. With the girls back, Tyrone attempts to question Hope about her injuries — and the lies she told about how she got them — but Hope continues to remain silent.

However, Tyrone doesn’t give up, as he continues to put pressure on Hope to tell the truth so that Fiz can return home.

Meanwhile Jade decides to confront Fiz in the street, and — making sure she’s got an audience — tells her she never intended for her to lose her kids but she’s only got herself to blame. As a furious Fiz launches herself at Jade, Evelyn (Maureen Lipman) pulls her away and gives Jade a piece of her mind.

Later, Jade can be seen booking one way ferry tickets to France for both herself and Hope.

We know that Jade is set to leave the soap, could this be the start of her exit?

Will she take Hope with her?

One to watch: Friday 17th January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

