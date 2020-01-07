coronation-street-spoilers:-evil-geoff-metcalfe-tries-to-convince-yasmeen-nazir-that-she’s-an-alcoholic

No matter how many times we think Geoff Metcalfe’s (Ian Bartholomew) coercive behaviour towards Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) in Coronation Street couldn’t get any worse, we’re always proven wrong, as he attempts to control every aspect of Yasmeen’s life. As the new year gets underway, upcoming episodes will see Geoff attempt to convince his wife that she’s got a serious alcohol problem.

After Geoff tells Yasmeen about the new cleaning rota, Cathy (Melanie Hill) bumps into her coming out of the shop carrying a load of cleaning products. She suggests that they have lunch and a bottle of wine — during which she quizzes Yasmeen about her cleaning obsession.

When Geoff returns from the hospital and finds them both tipsy, Yasmeen is somewhat on edge and Cathy decides to leave as a result. Afterwards, Geoff tears a strip off Yasmeen for failing to do her chores and choosing to get drunk instead.

An argument ensues, as they fight over the vacuum, and Geoff ends up hitting his face off the table during the tussle.

Cathy relays her worries about Yasmeen to Brian (Peter Gunn) and, later, Brian expresses his concerns to Geoff — who’s not pleased. As a result, he makes out that Yasmeen is actually an alcoholic and he’s trying to help her. Brian is left stunned and when he assumes that Yasmeen gave Geoff his black eye, Geoff does little to make him think otherwise.

Concerned about Yasmeen, Brian decides to seek some advice from Peter (Chris Gascoyne). Meanwhile, Geoff tells Yasmeen that he’s worried about her drinking — and others have noticed it too. Yasmeen is in shock, but before she can absorb the bombshell, there’s a knock at the door from Peter — who proceeds to talk to her about alcoholism.

When Brian and Cathy relay the news of Yasmeen’s drinking problem to Alya (Sair Khan), she left in shock. Alya then confronts Yasmeen and tells her it’s absurd — but will Yasmeen take the opportunity to tell her granddaughter that it’s all a lie?

Or will she say she has a drink problem for the sake of keeping Geoff happy?

One to watch: January 15th at 7: 30pm on ITV.

