coronation-street-spoilers:-evil-geoff-metcalfe-takes-drastic-action-to-cover-his-tracks-tonight

Sinister Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) has went out of his way in Coronation Street to control every aspect of Yasmeen Nazir’s (Shelley King) life, but he found himself in a tricky situation during the latest episode when Cathy Matthews (Melanie Hill) overheard him being incredibly abusive to his wife. As a result, he’s forced to take drastic action tonight in order to explain away his aggressive behaviour.

Geoff has been manipulating and bullying Yasmeen for several months, but his sickening behaviour reached new lows during Monday night’s episodes, as he berated her for not following his ridiculous cleaning rota, and even revealed that he’d set her up to fail by marking the skirting board in order to see if she’d missed a spot.

A tussle ensued over the vacuum cleaner — which resulted in Geoff hitting his eye off the table, and as he continued to verbally abuse his wife, Cathy overheard him do so.

Yasmeen attempted to make up for all of the trouble that Geoff made her believe was all her fault, and during tonight’s episode she continues to do so, and thus cleans all night — something which leaves her worn out.

Cathy stops by and quizzes Yasmeen on the incident from the day before, and expresses concern for her pal, but Geoff arrives before she can explain, which prompts Cathy to leave once more.

Brian (Peter Gunn) opens up to Geoff about how he’s worried for Yasmeen, and thus Geoff — desperate to explain his irrational behaviour on the previous day — lies, and makes out that Yasmeen is actually an alcoholic.

Brian is stunned, and puts two and two together — assuming that Yasmeen was responsible for Geoff’s black eye, and Geoff does little to persuade him otherwise, and so he seeks some advice from Peter (Chris Gascoyne).

Knowing he needs to cover his tracks further, Geoff reveals his concerns to Yasmeen in regards to her drinking — claiming that others have noticed it too.

Yasmeen attempts to take in everything that Geoff has said — but will she believe him?

Or will she come to realise what he’s up to?

Coronation Street continues Wednesday 15 January at 7: 30pm and 8: 30pm on ITV.

