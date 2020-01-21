coronation-street-spoilers:-evil-geoff-metcalfe-makes-yasmeen-nazir-drink-a-bottle-of-alcohol-to-prove-a-point

Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) took his manipulation to a whole new level in Coronation Street, as he attempted to convince Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) that she’s an alcoholic in an effort to prevent her from drinking again. However, as Yasmeen begins to see through his plan, he goes to extreme efforts to cover his tracks.

Geoff upped his game as — enraged to discover that Yasmeen had been ‘neglecting’ the cleaning duties he set out for her — he attempted to convince her that she had an alcohol problem.

Upon hearing of this, Alya (Sair Khan) wasn’t convinced and — in the coming episodes — she attempts to assure her grandmother that she doesn’t have a drink problem. However, Geoff wastes little time in sabotaging her efforts, as he undermines his wife once more.

Meanwhile, Peter (Chris Gascoyne) asks Yasmeen if she wants to join his support group, and — with Geoff’s comments all she can think about — she agrees to do so.

More conflict ensues for the married couple later in the week, as Michael hires Geoff to perform some magic tricks for Tiana’s birthday celebrations, and Yasmeen simply remarks that he might be a bit rusty — a comment with infuriates Geoff.

Yasmeen returns from Peter’s meeting with a new outlook, as she’s come to realise that she isn’t in fact an alcoholic.

Geoff’s not pleased with Yasmeen’s realisation, and thus he opens a bottle of wine and forces her to drink it.

Later, Peter arrives to check up on Yasmeen, but Geoff claims that the meeting has had something of a negative impact, as she’s turned to the booze once more — leaving Peter incredibly concerned.

One to watch: Friday 31 January at 8: 30pm on ITV.

