coronation-street-spoilers:-evil-geoff-metcalfe-commits-his-most-vile-act-yet

Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) has been controlling every aspect of Yasmeen Nazir’s (Shelley King) life in Coronation Street, but he’s set to take things to a whole new level in the coming episodes, as — after he’s caught out by Cathy Matthews (Melanie Hill) — he takes drastic action to keep his manipulation a secret.

Yes, for several months now, Geoff’s behaviour towards Yasmeen has been terrible. From knocking her confidence at every given opportunity, to making her do excessive amounts of cleaning — not to mention manipulating her into getting married in Vegas — he’s begun to control everything that she does, but things are set to get much worse.

Coronation Street has revealed that — in the coming episodes — Yasmeen and Geoff clash once more over Yasmeen’s cleaning efforts, and an altercation ensues — which results in Geoff falling and hitting his face off the table.

Afterwards, he shouts at Yasmeen, but — as he does so — he’s unaware that Cathy has witnessed the whole thing. Naturally, Cathy’s shocked, but she hurries out.

Later, Brian (Peter Gunn) is concerned about Yasmeen, and thus he voices said concerns to Geoff, who proceeds to make out that Yasmeen is actually an alcoholic, and that he is simply trying to help her during her time of need.

While it’s clear that Geoff is trying to cover his tracks, the question is: will his manipulation work?

Will Brian believe Geoff?

Or will he see through his lies?

Coronation Street continues Monday 6th January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

MORE: Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz Stape kills nanny Jade Rowan in final showdown?

MORE: Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn forced to pull out of first role due to ‘mystery’ illness