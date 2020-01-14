coronation-street-spoilers:-emmerdale-star-cast-as-a-new-love-interest-for-evelyn-plummer?

Viewers have grown incredibly fond of Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) since she showed up in Coronation Street nearly two years ago, and in that time, she’s featured in a number of memorable storylines, but new images of the cast filming could suggest that she’s about to get a love interest.

Since her arrival on the cobbles, Evelyn has garnered something of a reputation for telling it like it is and making her opinions known — something which ended up winning the hearts of viewers all across the nation.

The character has been heavily featured in recent weeks, as she worked out there was something afoot in regards to Jade (Lottie Henshall) long before the truth came to light, and she’s since fought tooth and nail to keep her family together as a result.

However, one thing that Evelyn hasn’t had since her arrival on the cobbles is a love interest, and that could be all set to change as new images of Maureen Lipman and Alan Halsall — who plays Tyrone Dobbs — filming reveals Evelyn in the company of a mystery man named Arthur.

The actors arrived at a vet’s surgery to film scenes for the ITV soap, and the mystery man is played by veteran actor Paul Copely, who’s perhaps best known for his roles in Downton Abbey, Queer as Folk and Last Tango In Halifax. Additionally, he appeared in Emmerdale as Charity Dingle’s (Emma Atkins) father, Obadiah back in 2018.

Arthur is an old pal of Evelyn’s from her past, but whether or not there is — or was — a romantic connection between the pair has yet to be revealed.

Either way, exploring Evelyn’s past will no doubt provide for more great material for the character, and it’ll certainly be interesting to learn how the two characters know each other.

Coronation Street continues Wednesday 15 January at 7: 30pm and 8: 30pm on ITV.