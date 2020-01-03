coronation-street-spoilers:-does-shona-ramsey-die?

Shona Ramsey (Julia Goulding) was left fighting for her life in Coronation Street during the festive season when she was shot by Derek Milligan (Craig Els), and — with his wife in a coma — David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) has remained by her bedside ever since. However, during tonight’s episode, the doctor’s prepared to remove her breathing tube — but will she be able to breathe on her own?

The festive season was certainly anything but joyful for the Platt clan. With Sarah (Tina O’Brien) and Nick (Ben Price) worried about how they would deal with Gary (Mikey North) as a boss, they also found themselves caught up in the siege, as Derek sought revenge on Gary.

However, it was Shona who ended up injured, as she was shot while planning a surprise for David. Initially, it appeared as if she would make a full recovery, but she later fell into a coma, and doctors informed a heartbroken David that she may never recover.

During tonight’s episode, both Nick and Gail (Helen Worth) attempted to convince David to go to court for Josh’s (Ryan Clayton) trial, but he refused to do so — that is, until they reminded him of how much Shona would want him to go, and so eventually he did just that.

However, the doctor informed Gail in his absence that she urgently needed to speak to him in regards to his wife’s condition.

When David returned, he was angry at allowing himself to be convinced to go to court when his wife was in need of him — assuming that the news was going to be bad — but the doctor informed him that Shona’s condition hasn’t deteriorated, which means that they’re going to attempt to remove her breathing tube and see if she can breathe on her own.

David sat by his wife’s bedside as the episode came to an end — hoping for the best.

Will Shona be able to breathe on her own?

Or will she die as a result of her condition?

We know that actress Julia — who’s on maternity leave — has already filmed her final scenes as Shona, but whether or not she’s returning remains to be seen.

Coronation Street continues Monday 6th January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

