coronation-street-spoilers:-devastation-for-david-platt-as-shona-ramsey-refuses-to-see-him

David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) has been through hell over the past couple of months in Coronation Street, but he’s determined to remain strong for Shona Ramsey (Julia Goulding) — who was left in a coma after she was shot during the siege on Christmas Day.

With Shona now being able to breathe on her own without the help of a machine, the big test was to see if there was any lasting damage. Wednesday’s double bill saw the young woman emerge from her coma at a slow pace, and — tonight — the doctors set about testing her to see what she could remember.

However, David was heartbroken when Shona revealed that she didn’t know who he was. The doctors reminded him that there could be a long road to recovery ahead for her, and advised that she be moved to a rehab facility that would get her the help she needs.

In spite of this, David was determined to trigger her memory, and thus brought Max and Lily to the hospital in the hopes that it would help her remember.

However, Shona referred to Max as Clayton, which left the Platt family horrified, and — despite his plan having failed — David was determined to try something else.

The young man brought the wedding album which Shona had made into the hospital, and showed his wife the photos inside — explaining the context behind each and every one.

Shona became rather distressed as David grew angry over her inability to remember, so the nurses and the doctors removed him from the room, before Shona revealed that she doesn’t want to see him again.

David was devastated by Shona’s revelation, but will he be able to convince her to allow him to visit?

Coronation Street continues Monday 20 January at 7: 30pm and 8: 30pm on ITV.

MORE: Coronation Street spoilers: Deadly danger for Gemma and the quads in fire horror

MORE: Coronation Street spoilers: Cruel abuser Geoff Metcalfe steals control of Yasmeen Nazir’s money