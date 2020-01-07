coronation-street-spoilers:-devastation-for-david-platt-as-shona-ramsey-doesn’t-recognise-him

Since the Christmas Day shooting — and inevitable end of businessman Derek Milligan (Craig Els) — in Coronation Street, Shona Ramsey (Julia Goulding) has been left in a coma after being shot whilst hiding in a Christmas present as surprise for David Platt’s (Jack P Shepherd) birthday.

So far, David has been able to remain strong for his children Max (Harry McDermott) and Lily (Brooke Malonie) but upcoming episodes will see Shona wake from her coma and will be unable to recognise him – is this the beginning of another downward spiral for him?

David sits at Shona’s bedside in hospital playing recordings of Max and Lily and — when her eyes flicker — he’s excited. The consultant confirms that Shona is starting to emerge from her coma, before revealing that she still has a long way to go. Shona briefly opens her eyes again but it soon becomes clear she doesn’t recognise David — and he’s devastated.

Later, Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) apologises to David for being the one who brought the gun onto the street, and David is furious with her — and blames her everything that’s happened to Shona.

Back at the hospital, David is delighted when Shona again regains consciousness, but as she tries to speak it becomes clear that she still doesn’t recognise him.

The consultant warns David that Shona has serious memory issues, before revealing that it could take well up to a year before they see any improvement.

Desperate to trigger Shona’s memory, David takes Max and Lily to visit her at the hospital — but when she gets Max confused with Clayton they’re left horrified.

David later returns to the hospital with their wedding album — will this be the trigger that Shona needs?

One to watch: Friday 17th January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

