coronation-street-spoilers:-devastation-for-daniel-osbourne-as-baby-bertie-falls-ill?

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) has been through so much over the last couple of months in Coronation Street, as he said goodbye to wife Sinead Tinker (Katie McGlynn) who tragically died. However, there could be more heartache for the young man in the coming episodes, as he notices that baby Bertie doesn’t seem like himself.

Sinead’s death was understandably an incredibly tough thing for Daniel to accept, and thus — after she passed away — he headed off for some alone time with Bertie. However, he ultimately realised that Sinead would’ve wanted her son to be surrounded by his family, and thus he returned home.

Since then he’s attempted to move on for the sake of Bertie — and watching Sinead’s videos has provided a source of comfort for him. He’s also continued to bond with Bethany (Lucy Fallon), who has done everything she can to be by his side in recent weeks.

The pair spend more time together in the coming episodes, as — Coronation Street has revealed — Bethany gets some bad news. The young woman is convinced that she’s going to get the manager’s job at the bistro, but her hopes are soon dashed when Ayla (Sair Khan) reveals Ray (Mark Frost) has appointed her manager instead.

Bethany seemingly relays her frustrations to Daniel, who encourages her to apply for a place on a creative writing course.

He decides to help her with her application, but — as he does so — he comes to realise that baby Bertie isn’t himself.

Is Bertie okay?

Or is he ill?

Coronation Street continues Monday 13 January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

