coronation-street-spoilers:-death-shock-in-special-britain’s-got-talent-late-night-specials

It has long become an ITV tradition that a week of later, higher octane episodes of Coronation Street get sandwiched between the finals of Britain’s Got Talent – and show boss Iain MacLeod already has plans in place for another twist for Gary Windass (Mikey North) which could have deadly consequences. Hinting that the body of loan shark Rick Neelan could be involved in some way, could this be the game changing moment for Gary as he tries to go back on the straight and narrow?

Recently, Mikey confirmed that Gary would try and be a better man in the wake of the shooting – particularly as he and Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) have a baby on the way. But as ghosts from the past threaten to de-rail everything, there’s a crisis in the works.

Iain told Metro.co.uk: ‘We can’t forget the on-going trajectory of Gary Windass and his return to his genetic destiny as a kind of slightly dodgy scowl, and that has a really interesting chapter at the start of the new year.

‘Having ridden the storm that ensures after Christmas, he finds himself in a relatively stable and happy place with Maria, and then something incredibly difficult happens that throws it up in the air, and meanwhile, while the focus is over here on his new family and Maria, Adam Barlow is secretly conspiring against him and will threaten to lead Adam and therefore the authorities to Rick’s final resting place.

‘Whether that will actually happen or not is still to be seen but ultimately that will precipitate a big explosive story around the time we traditionally do our Britain’s Got Talent strip week. We’re aware that Rick’s body is resting over there, and we are resisting the urge to dig it up as it feels like everyone is expecting us to. So, I hope we’re playing in a good way with the audience’s expectations around that.’