coronation-street-spoilers:-deadly-danger-for-gemma-and-the-quads-in-fire-horror

It’s not exactly been plain sailing ever since Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) in Coronation Street gave birth to quads. She’s not only struggled to get a moment to herself, but she’s also had to come to terms with the fact that her brother Paul (Peter Ash) was abused by stepdad Kel (Joe Alessi), but things are set to get much worse for her, as she finds herself in deadly danger in upcoming episodes.

After Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) attempted to get revenge on Kel, Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) urges Paul to accept that Kel may never be punished for his crimes and to move on with his life.

As an exhausted Gemma takes a nap with the quads, someone pushes a burning rag through the letterbox and a fire quickly takes hold of the place.

Chesney (Sam Aston) arrives home to find the word ‘paedo’ written on the window — and flames at the door.

Abi (Sally Carman) rushes over from the garage with a fire extinguisher in hand, as Gemma appears at the top of the stairs realising they’ve had a lucky escape.

As Gemma and the quads are taken to hospital to get checked out Chesney takes his anger out on Paul and Bernie — putting them blame firmly on them.

The police later reveal that they will be stationing a car outside Gemma and Chesney’s home for twenty four hours a day incase of further attacks.

But as Gemma reveals she is too scared to go home incase of a further attack, will she be able to come to terms with what’s happened?

One to watch: Monday 20th January at 8: 30pm on ITV.

