coronation-street-spoilers:-daniel-osbourne-mistakes-bethany-platt-for-sinead-tinker-but-will-passion-ensue?

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) has struggled with his feelings for Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) in Coronation Street ever since he kissed her when Sinead Tinker (Katie McGlynn) was on her deathbed, and a harrowing experience in the coming episodes seemingly brings them closer once more — that is, until Daniel mistakes her for Sinead.

Daniel is horrified when he discovers Bertie barely conscious in his cot, and thus he urges Peter (Chris Gascoyne) to call an ambulance.

The paramedics arrive and quiz Daniel about the apparent rash on the child’s back, but Daniel hadn’t noticed it and thus proceeds to blame himself.

The consultant later confirms that Bertie has the measles, and Daniel is distraught, revealing to both Peter and Beth (Lisa George) that he never took Bertie to get the remainder of his vaccinations.

Beth is enraged, but Bethany (Lucy Fallon) comes to Daniel’s defence.

However, after learning that the first 24 hours are critical, Daniel berates his entire family — ordering them all to leave him alone. Later, Bethany finds him alone at Bertie’s bedside, and he breaks down — unable to come to terms with his guilt.

The following day, he’s touched when he realises that Bethany spent the night at the hospital, and proceeds to thank her for being such a good friend.

However, Sarah (Tina O’Brien) warns Bethany that she’d need to tread carefully where Daniel’s concerned, and Beth later informs her to stay away from him, as she’ll never be able to replace Sinead.

Later in the week, Bethany’s clothes get wet, and Daniel tells her to put them in the dryer and use Sinead’s dressing gown in the meantime.

However, he falls asleep and when he awakens, he mistakes Bethany for Sinead.

He kisses her, and asks her to stay — but will passion ensue?

Will Bethany come to realise that Daniel thinks she is Sinead?

One to watch: Friday 31 January at 8: 30pm on ITV.

MORE: Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod responds to Twitter criticism

MORE: Coronation Street boss reveals big plans for the 10,000th episode