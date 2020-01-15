coronation-street-spoilers:-cruel-abuser-geoff-metcalfe-steals-control-of-yasmeen-nazir’s-money

Gaslighting abuser Geoff Metcalfe (Ian bartholomew) has been hacking away at Yasmeen Nazir’s (Shelley King) self confidence and increasing her paranoia and self doubt with controlling and coercive behaviour in what is one of the most toxic relationships ever to hit Coronation Street.

Cutting her off from her friends, spying on her, insulting her, ridiculing her and making it seem like she is the one who is hurting him are just some of his manipulative moves and tonight, viewers were aghast by his latest actions as he tried to persuade Yasmeen that she is an alcoholic.

With Cathy Matthews (Melanie Hill) suspicious of his behaviour after witnessing him shouting at Yasmeen, she has shared her concerns about him but Geoff has turned the tables and told Yasmeen that he was abused by a former partner and he is scared of losing her.

Making her actually believe she has a problem with drink is his next vicious step and Yasmeen started to agree that she was out of control and promised that she would work on herself.

Alya (Sar Khan) told her gran that it is a ridiculous concept that she is an alcoholic but Geoff managed to win Yasmeen back round with his sob story, which may well be made up. As she promised to cut out her drinking, Geoff asked her to hand over all of her bank cards – so she isn’t tempted to drink when she is out.

Taking control of yet another aspect of her life, Geoff was satisfied and a confused Yasmeen was hugged by him as he became complimentary once more and told her that he was proud of her Feeling hope from his approval, it is clear that Yasmeen has been so badly abused by Geoff that he is able to control her emotions and actions with fiendish bnehaviour.

But with Cathy and Alya spotting warning signs, can Yasmeen be saved from her hell?

