coronation-street-spoilers:-cathy-matthews-exposes-geoff-metcalfe-after-witnessing-his-abusive-behaviour-towards-yasmeen-nazir?

Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) has been controlling Yasmeen Nazir’s (Shelley King) every move in Coronation Street, but his appalling behaviour reached new lows during tonight’s episode, as he berated his wife for not doing as he asked. However, his abuse was witnessed by Cathy Matthew’s (Melanie Hill), who grew incredibly concerned as a result.

Yasmeen was enjoying her day off — that is, until Geoff devised a cleaning rota that left her with all the difficult jobs, and claimed that he needed her to carry out these activities as a result of his allergies.

Believing Geoff to be unwell, she wasted little time in getting to work, but — after a visit to the shop to purchase the necessary products to carry out her tasks — she bumped into mate Cathy, who managed to convince her to have a catch-up over lunch.

Cathy — having demonstrated her worries about Yasmeen’s inability to stop cleaning in the previous episode — quizzed her mate about her apparent obsession, but Yasmeen didn’t see a problem, and claimed her interest in cleaning stemmed from Geoff’s inability to be around dust.

She spent the afternoon informing Cathy how in love she was with Geoff, but the man himself soon arrived back to find his wife and her best mate finishing off a bottle of wine — and the anger was apparent in his eyes.

After Cathy left, Geoff wasted little time in berating Yasmeen, but she claimed she’d already carried out her duties. However, he made her stare at a red cross on the skirting board — which he revealed he’d put there in an effort to ensure she was doing her work.

Yasmeen was horrified that he tried to catch her out, but Geoff insisted he’d do the cleaning himself.

A tussle ensued as Yasmeen tried to take the hoover off of him and do it herself, and thus Geoff fell and hit his eye off the table.

He refused to speak to his wife, so she headed out to get biscuits to apologise— where she bumped into Cathy, who revealed she’d left her handbag in her house earlier.

Yasmeen tried desperately to ensure she didn’t come in, but in the end, she allowed her mate to pop by for her belongings.

Geoff — unaware that they had company — proceeded to tear a strip of Yasmeen once more, this time claiming that she spent far too long at the shops. He yelled at her, and a perturbed Cathy made herself known — which resulted in a horrifying Geoff putting on his façade.

Nonetheless, Cathy slipped out and thus Geoff — horrified to think of what she might have thought — blamed this on Yasmeen also.

A horrified Cathy relayed her fears to Brian, who proceeded to claim that she needed to stop interfering, but Cathy refused to do so, commenting that Yasmeen is her mate, and that she must speak with her urgently.

Geoff’s façade certainly slipped, and that appears to be all it took for Cathy to start to realise what kind of a man he truly is.

With her suspicions raised, will Cathy continue to investigate and thus expose the horrifying abuse that Yasmeen has been subjected to at the hands of her husband?

Will her nightmare finally end?

Coronation Street continues Wednesday 15th January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

