coronation-street-spoilers:-cathy-matthews-discovers-the-truth-about-geoff-metcalfe’s-abuse-towards-yasmeen-nazir?

Geoff Metcalfe’s (Ian Bartholomew) coercive behaviour towards his partner Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) in Coronation Street has been going on for months. Whilst the controlling behaviour began with small threats and manipulation, things have really picked up pace as viewers have seen Geoff control how Yasmeen lives her life with nasty consequences when she doesn’t do what he asks.

Soon it looks as though Geoff’s mask could begin to slip as a fellow member of the street notices something odd about the way Geoff talks to Yasmeen.

Faking a coughing fit, Geoff shows Yasmeen the cleaning rota which he’s drawn up, ordering her to get cracking while he has business at the hospital. When Cathy (Melanie Hill) bumps into Yasmeen coming out of the shop carrying a load of cleaning products, her suspicions are piqued.

Suggesting they have lunch and a bottle of wine, Cathy decides to quiz Yasmeen about her apparent cleaning obsession.

Yasmeen brushes her worries off, insisting that she simply likes a tidy house. Later, Geoff returns and finds them both tipsy, which puts Yasmeen on edge — and Cathy decides to leave as a result.

Once Cathy has gone, Geoff wastes little time in tearing a strip off Yasmeen over the fact that she hasn’t carried out her chores.

Geoff and Yasmeen argue further about her cleaning efforts, and a tussle ensues over the vacuum — which results in Geoff falling and hitting his face on the table. Yasmeen is mortified and goes to fetch some ice.

Geoff is unaware that Cathy has returned to collect her bag, and he launches into another tirade of abuse. Grabbing her bag, a shocked Cathy hurries out.

Cathy later confides in Brian (Peter Gunn) about how she witnessed Geoff being really nasty to Yasmeen and she’s worried as a result.

Will Cathy and Brian be brave enough to confront Geoff and at last save Yasmeen?

One to watch: Monday 15th January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

