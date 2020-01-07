coronation-street-spoilers:-cast-film-dramatic-weeking-for-sarah-platt-and-adam-barlow

The Coronation Street cast have gathered to film the wedding scenes of Sarah Platt (Tina O’Brien) and Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson) as they have headed en masse on location to create what are bound to be some dramatic episodes.

The path to romance hasn’t been smooth for Sarah and Adam given his feud with Sarah’s criminal ex Gary Windass (Mikey North) – and there were hints that the proposal might have been in haste as they agreed to get hitched when they thought they were going to be shot and killed during the Christmas Day siege.

But the date quickly comes around, with the Platt family gathering – with Gary having seemingly changed, will he step back and allow the day to go with disruption? And is it what both bride and groom want or will there be some cold feet come into play?

Mid costume and guarding her hair against the elements Tina arrived alongside departing on-screen daughter Lucy Fallon, who plays Bethany. Other members of the clan spotted in attendance were Gail (Helen Worth), Nick (Ben Price), Leanne (Jane Danson) and David (Jack P Shepherd).

But it’s a celebration for all of the street as other notable faces in the cast include Alison King (Carla Connor), Elle Mulvaney (Amy Barlow), Kate Ford (Tracy McDonald), Lisa George (Beth Tinker), Rula Lenska (Claudia Colby) and Simon gregson (Steve McDonald) among others.

It remains to be seen whether the day goes to plan or whether there will be drama at the aisle but show boss Iain MacLeod recently warned that the battle between Gary and Adam would be revisited this spring so trouble lies ahead.

He told Metro.co.uk: ‘We can’t forget the on-going trajectory of Gary Windass and his return to his genetic destiny as a kind of slightly dodgy scowl, and that has a really interesting chapter at the start of the new year.

‘Having ridden the storm that ensures after Christmas, he finds himself in a relatively stable and happy place with Maria, and then something incredibly difficult happens that throws it up in the air, and meanwhile, while the focus is over here on his new family and Maria, Adam Barlow is secretly conspiring against him and will threaten to lead Adam and therefore the authorities to Rick’s final resting place.

‘Whether that will actually happen or not is still to be seen but ultimately that will precipitate a big explosive story around the time we traditionally do our Britain’s Got Talent strip week. We’re aware that Rick’s body is resting over there, and we are resisting the urge to dig it up as it feels like everyone is expecting us to. So, I hope we’re playing in a good way with the audience’s expectations around that.’

The wedding scenes are expected to air in the coming weeks.

