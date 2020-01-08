coronation-street-spoilers:-carla-and-peter’s-relationship-rocked-by-past-revelations

Carla Connor and Peter Barlow have been through more than most couples, but it’s not over yet for the Coronation Street pair.

The fan favourites are finally in a happy place – well, as happy as it gets in Weatherfield! – and have even discussed having children together.

Peter recently told Carla she’d make a great mum (Credit: ITV)

But future scenes will see the pair rocked by revelations from Carla’s past.

Viewers know that Carla had a horrific year in 2019 when she suffered a devastating mental health breakdown after the suicide of Aidan Connor and the collapse of her factory, Underworld.

That kicks off in April and provides a bump in the road for her and Peter.

Blaming herself for the accident which killed Rana Habeeb, Carla was plagued by delusional thoughts and disappeared from the cobbles for a while.

Carla was haunted by the ghost of Rana as she suffered a mental health breakdown (Credit: ITV)

Now, soap boss Iain MacLeod has revealed that Carla will slowly make her way back into the business world – but there’ll also be a bump in her relationship with Peter when a ghost from her past appears.

He told Inside Soap: “First we all felt that we wanted to see Carla regain her status as queen of the cobbles.

“After the mental health story we told, I felt like we had to have a period where she looked after herself rather than ran a business like the kind of ball-breaking go-getter we know that she can be.

“All of that has given me an appetite to see her get back in the saddle, so we’ll see her regain some of her former status.”

Carla and Peter have endured many challenged (Credit: ITV)

However, Iain also warned viewers that we will finally discover what happened to Carla during the weekend she went missing last year.

And the revelation could cause trouble for her relationship with Peter.

He continued: “We will also find out something about Carla’s lost weekend where she went missing during her mental health story.

“That kicks off in April and provides a bump in the road for her and Peter.”

Corrie boss Iain MacLeod warned there’ll be a bump in the road for Carla and Peter (Credit: ITV)

However, fans should be reassured that the couple look set to overcome the obstacles, with Iain telling Metro.co.uk: “Ultimately there is no prospect of them splitting up in the foreseeable. I tend to feel that they are Burton and Taylor.

“But will they be together in 10 years’ time? Who knows?”

Do you think Carla and Peter will last the distance? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!