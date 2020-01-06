coronation-street-spoilers:-car-explosion-horror-as-abi-franklin-takes-shocking-revenge

You don’t mess with Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) – many in the past have made the mistake of crossing her in Coronation Street and paid a heavy price. And it looks like another enemy of her’s is about to get their just desserts – as she torches a car which then explodes!

Corrie cast and crew have been filming the fiery stunt scenes during a night shoot and after committing the arson, a stony faced Abi is seen casually strolling away, clearly with no remorse! But who has awoken the beast – and what will the consequences be for Abi?

Abi recently got close to new bistro owner – and creepy, sleazebag Ray. This left Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell) out in the cold as he was about to declare his feelings. While fans are hoping for a Kevin and Abi union, she is smitten with businessman Ray.

However, things will go sour when he is snobby about her being a mechanic. And i`t looks like he will soon upset her further – is it Ray’s motor that Abi is blowing up? Or has someone else scorned her?

It could also be connected to her son Seb (Harry Visnoni) whose last year was dominated by exposing a slavery ring. Have the criminals returned, pushing Abi into protective mother mode?

Or perhaps the mechanic has just met a customer who has irked her or owes the garage money so she has just decided to blow up their motor in return – we wouldn’t put it past her!

It’s all guess work at the moment but Abi may have made a huge mistake in carrying out the deed as she is only ever a step away from prison due to her criminal background.

Will she find herself back behind bars?

The scenes will air later this year.