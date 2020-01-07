coronation-street-spoilers:-boss-reveals-‘spectacular’-60th-anniversary-plans

It’s not every day that a TV programme reaches 60 years of age and continues to be one of the most watched shows in the UK but it’s a milestone year for Coronation Street and show boss Iain MacLeod has revealed that he has ‘spectacular’ and ‘left field’ plans to celebrate.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, he said: ‘There’s not a lot at this point because of reasons of secrecy so forgive me for being cryptic. It’s an astonishing landmark, not only that but at the start of the year we have our 10,000th episode that we are intending to mark with something that is Corrie to the core, I think is fair to say. So, we’re thinking the 10,000th might be “classic Corrie” which is laconic, comedic and character driven vibe. And the 60th is likely to be something much more explosive.

‘We’ve thought long and hard about what we want from the 60th, and actually the expectation from the audience now is that it is something – not necessarily death and destruction – but there is a spectacle attached to it. There’s a risk in going spectacular and some people wishing you’d done something a bit more Sheila Delaney, but I think that risk is lower than going full-out Shelia Delaney than disappointing all the people who wanted something spectacular. I don’t think the two things are mutually exclusive by the way so the idea would be that we have the spectacle and the character driven stuff within that spectacle as we did in the 50th I guess.’

The former Emmerdale chief has form for doing more experimental episodes such as Ashley’s dementia journey through a day and Carla’s mental breakdown – and he added that there will be an element of trying something new for the 60th.

He mused: ‘Part of what we might be doing for the 60th will have elements of that. I tend to feel that you have to be a bit more cautious on Corrie than you do on Emmerdale, which has historically gone a bit more out-there and left-field than Corrie has. Nothing specific and it has to be story-driven, I guess. If I sat down and I said I really want to do an episode where it is entirely told from the point of view of somebody with profound vision impairment, how do we get there? It would feel a bit shoe-horned.

‘Whereas if the story suggested that, you tend to get a feeling for it early in the evolution of a story you think there is an opportunity here to do something really insightful is great, but to sit here and try and force that, I think the audience will see it for what it is. There’s an element of something a little bit genre-bending for the 60th in terms of what we are planning but nothing else at this point that is stylised like the Carla episode.’

It’s certainly a lot of pressure to be tasked with a moment of event TV like the 60th anniversary of a British institution. And, while Iain admits to having his nerves around it, he added that those are all self created.

He explained: ‘I put pressure on myself because I love the show and want it to be great, really. But nobody is standing over my shoulder with a riding crop, encouraging me to go faster and harder and do more. ITV, I’m lucky to say are very collaborative and they trust the writers, therefore we have quite a lot of free reign with what we want to do. The pressure is there because we want it to be good and the eyes of the TV world will be on it but equally I’m surrounded by a talented bunch of people who have done this for longer than I have been out of short trousers and I trust them implicitly to work with me and deliver something novel.

‘That’s what we want as well. I fear there is a risk the audience will go “well what hasn’t been done in a anniversary week” and Hollyoaks does big spectacular things every other Tuesday, so again have all the chips been spent already in terms of the drama you can find for those big weeks? Well, we think not actually. We have some fairly novel, fairly left-field ideas that we are exploring at the moment so it should be exciting.’

