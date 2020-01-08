coronation-street-spoilers:-boss-reveals-new-tragedy-for-shona-and-david-platt

They have had their fair share of traumas – which is an understatement – but 2020 isn’t going to bring any more joy for David and Shona Platt (Jack P Shepherd and Julia Goulding) as Coronation Street’s boss Iain MacLeod has revealed their toughest challenge still lies ahead.

Shona almost died in the Christmas Day shooting but there was relief all round when she was able to breathe without the tubes when they were rmoved. However, there is still the very real risk of permanent damage and the impact of what happened to her is set to send David into a dark place.

While Julia is off screen for maternity leave, David’s struggle with how his marriage has been blighted with tragedy leads to some spectacular mistakes – ones which could spell the end for them once and for all.

Iain told Metro.co.uk: ‘The David/Shona story is very big. The character of David can pretty much sustain any kind of story, whether it be comedy or tragedy, and this is probably slightly more towards the latter category. This is going to be very big, not just in January, but all the way through to next year. The events of Christmas will provide David and Shona with the biggest test of their relationship – and that’s not an exaggeration. If you consider what they have been through already, that is no small statement.’

They aren’t the only ones set to face a terrible 2020 – as a horrific event will have terrible consequences for more than one family.

The producer sighed: ‘All of these threads are building towards the early spring time and there is a huge new story which I can’t say too much more about at this stage if you’ll forgive me for being cryptic but having re-established Steve and Tracy’s relationship on its strongest footing, something will happen that probably has the most far-reaching impact of any story we’ve done since I’ve been on the show, and I include both stints, where something horrifically difficult and challenging will happen that draws in 3-4 different clans on the Street and forces them to deal with the hardest thing anyone would ever had to deal with. That will begin on screen, you might not know what it is at first, around March/April, and that will play out over the spring and into the summer.’

