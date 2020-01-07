coronation-street-spoilers:-boss-reveals-horrific-event-will-rip-apart-families-in-darkest-story-yet

Several Coronation Street families are about to be ripped apart in a shocking event that will have the greatest impact on characters that current show boss Iain MacLeod has witnessed in either of his tenures on the soap.

A storyline kicking off in spring will see something horrific happen which will set into motion a series of events that will pit families against each other – and also lead to a monumental exit. And the boss has warned that it’s about the ‘worst possible’ thing that could happen.

Yikes!

He told Metro.co.uk: ‘In the early spring time, there is a huge new story which I can’t say too much more about at this stage if you’ll forgive me for being cryptic but having re-established Steve and Tracy’s relationship on its strongest footing, something will happen that probably has the most far-reaching impact of any story we’ve done since I’ve been on the show, and I include both stints.

‘Something horrifically difficult and challenging will happen that draws in 3-4 different clans on the Street and forces them to deal with the hardest thing anyone would ever had to deal with. That will begin on screen, you might not know what it is at first, around March/April, and that will play out over the spring and into the summer.’

While the producer didn’t divulge specific details about the characters who would be directly affected, he did reveal that the McDonald clan would be central – and Liz’s (Beverley Callard) exit would be one of the strands coming out of it.

He added: ‘It’s a long way off yet, but the idea is that it’s a result of this story I’m hinting at for Steve and Tracy and the big clans at war story we are telling. It will arise from that and, at the moment – and again it’s only in its embryonic stages – the idea is that Liz is attempting to do something heroic for her son that will probably go slightly wrong in a way that it will corrupt her relationship with Steve and she’ll have some making up to do but ultimately determine that the best place for her is not in Weatherfield because she and Steve are upsetting each other.

‘But we want it to be big and heroic and befitting of a character of that long-standing in the show and she’s a tough woman Liz McDonald so we wanted to do something that was reflective of that rather than anything where she sort of goes out on a low ebb. It’s still in the planning stages but a lot about of what Bev said in her interview about she’s going out with a bang and we’re certainly not killing her off, all of that is true. But in terms of the detail of it, TBC, but it will be some heroic effort to save Steve from the nightmare in which he finds himself.’

