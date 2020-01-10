coronation-street-spoilers:-boss-reveals-heartbreaking-exit-storyline-for-bethany-platt

It looks like there won’t be a happy ending in store for Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) when she leaves Coronation Street this year, after she embarks on an ill advised romance with grieving Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) which soon hits the rocks and leaves her heartbroken.

The pair have been confused about their feelings for one another, with Bethany falling for Daniel even more and Daniel’s head being all over the place since Sinead’s death. And there is another chapter of the complex story to play out before Bethany turns her back on Weatherfield.

Show boss Iain MacLeod told Metro.co.uk: ‘What we wanted to make sure once Katie had left the show was that we didn’t have nothing for Rob Mallard to be doing. So, what we have is at first a slow-burn story that gradually ramps up in intensity where Daniel in his efforts to move on from Sinead sort of takes her edict that he should be happy. I’m sure you’ll remember the line where she said, “Don’t forget about me, but do forget about me”.

‘He sort of gets his head around all of that and ends up accelerating into a romantic entanglement with Bethany which I think we will all know relatively early on is going to end in tears for both of them. That’s a really good story for Rob and really showcases his abilities, gives Bethany and Lucy Fallon something entirely new to do, this doomed romance, so that’s going to be really big over the first 3-4 months or so.’

As Bethany bows out following the heartbreak, it remains to be seen where Daniel will go from here. Will it be a wake up call for him to focus on healing and on bringing up Bertie?

Might the strain actually lead him nearer to some kind of closure?

