coronation-street-spoilers:-boss-reveals-explosive-ending-for-nanny-jade-rowan

Coronation Street fans up and down the country have been screaming at their TVs as sweetness-on-the-outside nanny Jade Rowan (Lottie Henshall) has nuzzled herself into the heart of Fiz Stape’s (Jennie McAlpine) family – all with a plan to snatch her secret half-sister Hope away from her mum.

The daughter of late serial killer John Stape, Jade has been brainwashed to believe that Hope is not safe with Fiz and has shown some of her father’s more sinister traits as she has schemed to paint Fiz and Tyrone (Alan Halsall) as bad parents.

Having manipulated Hope into trusting every word she says, she uses the youngster by turning her against Fiz and Tyrone, leading to them losing custody of their daughters. And as a blood relative of Hope’s, that’s where Jade plans to step in.

Show boss Iain MacLeod has revealed in an interview with Metro.co.uk that the story will come to a head before long – in an explosive fashion. But as Fiz and Jade go head to head for Hope, who will come off worse – and just how dangerous will Jade prove to be as she makes her last stand?

Iain told us: ‘Soaps are all about balance of tone, so we’ve got a very serious David story coming up but playing against that we have a slightly more heightened, dare I say “campy story’”with the brilliant bonkers Jade and her secret assault on the Dobbs household. It’s just fabulous and exciting, a really high-octane ending and I think it will probably subvert people’s expectations about what they think about Jade, which is really exciting and interesting.’

At the moment, viewers want Jade to leave Fiz and Hope well alone – but could learning deeper secrets about her past and motivations reveal more twists before the final curtain call?

And will anyone come to any harm before the final chapter closes?

