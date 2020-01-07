coronation-street-spoilers:-boss-iain-macleod-reveals-whether-carla-connor-and-peter-barlow-will-stay-together

The cobbles have seen their fair share of love affairs over the years in Coronation Street, but the passion shared between Carla Connor (Alison King) and Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) is undoubtedly among the greatest. Yes, In spite all of the heartache they’ve shared — and break-ups they’ve gone through — they always find their way back to one another.

Carla and Peter have certainly had their ups and downs over the years, but they’ve found happiness in one another once and more, and — in recent months — their relationship has been stronger than it’s ever been, as they’ve come together to help Daniel (Rob Mallard) through dealing with the loss of wife Sinead (Katie McGlynn).

However, given that happiness doesn’t come all that often on the cobbles — one can’t help but wonder what the future holds for Carla and Peter?

Well, if you’re a fan, you can rest at ease as Corrie boss Iain MacLeod has confirmed that there are no plans to split up the beloved pairing.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Iain said: ‘Ultimately there is no prospect of them splitting up in the foreseeable. I tend to feel that they are Burton and Taylor. Will they be together in 10 years’ time? Who knows? They’re in one of their passionate ‘I will defend them to the death’ phases of their relationship, and I like them like that.’

However, that’s not to say that the pair won’t encounter a few obstacles along the way, as Iain also said: ‘We will also discover something about her lost weekend where she went missing during her mental health story that we haven’t known yet, which will provide a bump in the road for her and Peter.’

Coronation Street continues Tuesday 7th January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

