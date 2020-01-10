coronation-street-spoilers:-boss-iain-macleod-reveals-tracy-barlow-and-steve-mcdonald’s-future

Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) and Tracy Barlow’s (Kate Ford) relationship in Coronation Street has been anything but smooth over the years, but it appears as if there will be more drama for the couple in the not-too-distant future, as their marriage is put to the test once more.

In recent weeks, viewers have seen conflict develop between Tracy and Steve — and it all started on New Year’s Eve as a result of Steve lying to Tracy about having to work a shift in order to get out of going to a gig.

After Tracy worked out the truth, she was infuriated and ended up spending the night with Paula (Stirling Gallacher) — a decision which she soon came to regret.

While some viewers might think that such a storyline seemed like an odd choice for the couple, Corrie boss Iain MacLeod has clarified that it’s merely the beginning of a much longer term story for the pair.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Iain said: ‘I think at first glance it’s a comedy caper for those two but actually were using it as an opportunity to explore the fault lines at the heart of Steve and Tracy’s relationship. I love those two, I think they are the Jack and Vera for the 21st Century.’

‘I think they’ll be together in 20 years’ time, but there is a fundamental problem at the root of all this and that is, when they embarked on their most recent reincarnation, Steve didn’t really want to marry her, he kind of stumbled into all of that and it kind of happened by accident.’

Viewers will remember that — when Tracy and Steve tied the knot back in 2018 — Steve was rather unsure of he was making the right choice in doing so. In fact, for the duration of the pair’s engagement he questioned whether or not he really wanted to go ahead with the ceremony.

Iain continued: ‘At the back of Tracy’s mind is this terrible suspicion that she loves Steve more than he loves her. So the calamity that befalls them at New Year will stem for all of that, and turn into a really nice heartfelt story where Steve is forced to declare himself and realise that he does love Tracy and their relationship will be all the stronger for it.’

Coronation Street continues Friday 10th January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

