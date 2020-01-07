coronation-street-spoilers:-boss-iain-macleod-reveals-that-carla-connor-will-regain-status-as-queen-of-the-cobbles

Carla Connor (Alison King) has had an incredibly tough year in Coronation Street, and as a result she’s been taking things rather slowly, but — being the icon that she is — it was only a matter of time before she reclaimed her status as queen of the cobbles, and it appears as if that’s exactly what’s set to happen in the coming months.

Carla’s took some time away from the world of business last year so that she could look after herself. The character has been enjoying her romance with love of her life Peter (Chris Gascoyne) in recent months — and has proven instrumental in helping Daniel (Rob Mallard) come to terms with the loss of Sinead (Katie McGlynn).

However, she’ll be back in business — so to speak — in the coming months, as Corrie boss Iain MacLeod has told Metro.co.uk: ‘First we all felt that we wanted to see Carla regain her status as Queen of the cobbles.’

‘After the mental health story we told I felt like we had to have a period where she looked after herself rather than ran a business like the kind of ball-breaking go-getter we know that she can be, and all of that has given me an appetite to see her get back in the saddle, so we’ll see her regain some of her former status.’

Her relationship with Peter has been a huge focus in her life in recent months, and — according to Iain — the pair won’t be splitting up any time soon.

He said: ‘Ultimately there is no prospect of them splitting up in the foreseeable. I tend to feel that they are Burton and Taylor. Will they be together in 10 years’ time? Who knows? They’re in one of their passionate ‘I will defend them to the death’ phases of their relationship, and I like them like that.’

Coronation Street continues Wednesday 8th January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

