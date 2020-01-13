coronation-street-spoilers:-boss-iain-macleod-reveals-that-carla-connor-has-a-dark-secret

Carla Connor (Alison King) has had a tough year in Coronation Street, but it appears as if things aren’t going to get any easier for her in the coming months, as — according to boss Iain MacLeod — a dark secret will soon come to light.

Carla’s relationship with Peter (Chris Gascoyne) has provided her with much support over the last few months, but — in spite of their current state of happiness — there will soon be problems for the pair, as a dark secret will emerge in the coming months.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk about what’s to come for Carla, Corrie Boss Iain MacLeod said: ‘We will also discover something about her lost weekend where she went missing during her mental health story that we haven’t known yet, which will provide a bump in the road for her and Peter. ‘

‘And ultimately they will navigate that because he loves her and she loves him and this thing occurred at a time where she wasn’t in possession of her mental health. So he forgives her, but it plants this tiny little seed of friction between them.’

While there will be friction for the pair moving forward, Iain is adamant that — in spite of their struggles — they will remain together.

He said: ‘Ultimately there is no prospect of them splitting up in the foreseeable. I tend to feel that they are Burton and Taylor. Will they be together in 10 years’ time? Who knows? They’re in one of their passionate ‘I will defend them to the death’ phases of their relationship, and I like them like that.’

Coronation Street continues Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7: 30pm on ITV.

MORE: Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz Stape kills nanny Jade Rowan in final showdown?

MORE: Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn forced to pull out of first role due to ‘mystery’ illness