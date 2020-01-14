coronation-street-spoilers:-bethany-platt’s-exit-storyline-revealed?

Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon) in Coronation Street is struggling to deal with her feelings towards her friend Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) after they kissed during Sinead Tinker’s (Katie McGlynn) final weeks as she lost her battle with cancer. With Bethany feeling like she isn’t really getting anywhere with her life — and actor Lucy set to leave the soap soon — has her exit storyline been revealed?

At the bistro, new owner Ray (Mark Frost) compliments Bethany on her handling of some tricky staff issues, and the young woman secretly hopes that he’ll give her the manager’s job.

Ray explains to Bethany that he chose Alya (Sair Khan) over her because of her experience and offers Bethany the job of Head Waitress instead. She’s underwhelmed by his proposition, and later confides in Carla (Alison King) that she finds her boss a little sleazy.

Carla reveals how Ray came onto Michelle (Kym Marsh) and then made her sign a gagging order — and Bethany’s appalled as a result.

Bethany later relays this information to Alya — but Alya leaps to new boss’ defence, ordering Bethany to go home and consider her position.

Bethany catches up with Daniel, and discusses her career options with him.

However, she’s shocked when he suggests she might be best to leave Weatherfield altogether. Daniel urges Bethany to spread her wings and reach for the stars, and tells her to apply for a place on a creative writing course — and he offers to help her with the application too.

With all that Bethany has been through since living on the street, could this be the break that she needs?

One to watch: Friday 24th January at 8: 30pm on ITV.

MORE: Coronation Street’s Katie McGlynn says other shows ‘sugarcoat’ cancer storylines after Sinead’s tragic exit

MORE: Coronation Street spoilers: Boss Iain MacLeod reveals that Carla Connor will regain status as queen of the cobbles