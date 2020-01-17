coronation-street-spoilers:-bernie-winter-exposes-paedophile-kel-hinchley-tonight?

Bernie Winter (Jane Hazelgrove) was devastated in Coronation Street when she discovered that son Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) had been sexually abused by Kel (Joe Alessi) when he was a teenager, and — with the police seemingly unable to do anything — she set about getting some sweet revenge on behalf of her son. During tonight’s episode, she carries out that revenge.

Paul opened up to Bernie several months ago about Kel having abused him and, since then, Bernie has tried to support her son in every way that she can.

However, she wasn’t too pleased when she learned there was a possibility that the police may be unable to take the case against Kel further, so she set out to get revenge by posing as a 14-year-old boy online — hoping that Kel would fall into her trap.

Kel’s done just that, and — as Bernie revealed to Sean (Antony Cotton) earlier in the week — she’s planning on exposing him for all to see.

During tonight’s episode, Sean finds himself unable to keep the plan a secret, and thus he reveals to Paul what his mum is up to. As a result, Paul decides to go with her.

Bernie talks to the camera on her phone, which is streaming live on the internet – which Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) and Chesney (Sam Aston) watch from the laptop. She reveals to the viewers that she’s intent on entrapping Kel the paedophile in a park.

Kel shows up, and Bernie confronts him, but when he realises what’s going on, he attempts to grab her phone.

Paul, Gemma and Billy (Daniel Brockelbank) give chase — but will they manage to catch Kel?

What’s more, will Bernie’s plan be enough to get Kel in trouble with the police?

Coronation Street continues Friday 17 January at 7: 30pm and 8: 30pm on ITV.

