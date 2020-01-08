coronation-street-spoilers:-bernie-winter-enacts-her-plan-to-get-revenge-on-paedophile-kel-hinchley

Ever since Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) in Coronation Street bravely revealed to his mum Bernie (Jane Hazlegrove) and sister Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) that he was sexually abused by stepdad Kel (Joe Alessi) when he was a child, Bernie has done everything in her power to get revenge on Kel but so far, nothing has worked. As her anger continues to grow, Bernie’s catfishing plan picks up pace and she’s given an opportunity to bring Kel to justice – but will it work?

Bernie has been pretending to be a 14-year-old boy called Alfie on Kel’s DJ coaching website and upcoming episodes will see her get a text from Kel agreeing to one-on-one DJ lessons with Alfie.

Bernie reveals her whole plan to Sean (Antony Cotton), confirming that she has arranged to meet up with Kel in order to get justice for Paul. Sean’s horrified and urges her to go to the police.

Sean reveals Bernie’s plan to Paul, who is equally as horrified to learn of what his mum’s up to, and so he insists on going with her.

Gemma watches Bernie’s live feed on her laptop as Bernie talks to the camera, explaining how she intends to entrap Kel the paedophile in the park.

Bernie soon spots Kel and approaches him, but — realising he’s been set up — Kel makes a grab for her phone.

As Paul, Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) and Gemma chase after Kel – will they finally win?

One to watch: Friday 17th January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

