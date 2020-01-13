coronation-street-spoilers:-baby-bertie-falls-ill

It looks like there could be more devastation in store for Daniel Osbourne when he notices something isn’t right with his son Bertie in next week’s Coronation Street.

Daniel has been heartbroken since the death of wife Sinead and he was left feeling guilty after kissing friend Bethany Platt, who is in love with him.

Recently the pair have been there for each other during difficult times and in preview pictures for next week Bethany and Daniel are growing closer still when Bertie is taken ill.

With Bethany unsure about her future path, she starts next week convinced she’s going to get the manager’s position at the Bistro.

However Alya reveals that Ray has offered her the job instead.

Daniel encourages Bethany to spread her wings and apply for a place on a creative writing course.

But as he helps her with her application, Daniel is distracted as he notices Bertie doesn’t seem himself. Will he be okay?

And is this the start of Bethany’s exit plot?

Bertie’s mum Sinead lost her life to cancer last year.

Since her death, Daniel has struggled to cope with the grief, but recently realised he needed to sort himself out for the sake of Bertie.

Last week he refused to let Bertie have all of his injections as he felt overwhelmed by his son’s cries.

Has his decision caused Bertie to fall ill? Or is this unrelated?

Meanwhile Bethany’s family have been going through a tough time after her uncle David’s wife Shona was shot by Derek Milligan.

Although Shona was initially okay, she later went into a coma.

Recently it was revealed she still has brain activity and is able to breathe on her own.

But in upcoming scenes, when she regains full consciousness, she doesn’t recognise her husband.

