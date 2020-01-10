coronation-street-spoilers:-aggie-bailey-reveals-a-tragic-death

Aggie Bailey (Lorna Laidlaw) will tonight confide the real reason she is avoiding talking about her nursing career in Coronation Street – she feels responsible for the death of a patient under her care and therefore doesn’t feel like she has a right to re-enter the vocation.

Aggie has been touched by the attention after she was put forward for a prize following her life saving efforts during the Christmas Day shooting. Humble Aggie has played down what she did on that fateful day to the reporter interviewing her and when she was then asked about her time as a nurse, Aggie was mysteriously evasive.

However, when Roy Cropper (David Neilson) insists that she should consider a return to nursing as she’s clearly very good at it, Aggie comes clean to him about being haunted by a patient who died.

It emerges that the death was just an unfortunate set of circumstances and that Aggie wasn’t to blame or wasn’t negligent in any way but since then, she lost faith in her abilities and quit her career.

But it’s clear that she has aburied hunger to do more than man Roy’s Rolls – and Roy tries to make her see that she is being too hard on herself. But wuill she take his words on board and consider heading back to the world of nursing?

It’s clear her son James, who put her forward for the award, has faith in her – will his confidence be the driving force to make Aggie consider her future? Let’s face it, there’s never a shortage of medical emergencies on Coronation Street so it would be useful for them to have her on board!

Let’s just hope that her chat with Roy will help Aggie put her demons to rest.

Coronation Street continues on Friday 10 January at 7: 30pm and 8: 30pm on ITV.

