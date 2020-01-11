coronation-street-spoilers:-a-dead-body-is-found-in-a-grim-twist

The past is set to come back to haunt Gary Windass (Mikey North) in a new Coronation Street storyline this spring, which forces him back to the dark side. Show boss Iain MacLeod has hinted that a dead body will be found and Gary will have some explaining to do over Rick Neelan.

Fans will recall that their feud ended when Gary was forced to fight for his life when Rick threatened to kill him and Sarah (Tina O’Brien). As they struggled, Gary finished Rick off and his body remains buried and undiscovered in the woods.

But for how long? With a new event set to rock Gary’s world and force him to take desperate measures, will Rick’s corpse be his undoing? And is he about to be robbed of his future with Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) and their unborn baby?

Iain told Metro.co.uk: ‘We can’t forget the on-going trajectory of Gary Windass and his return to his genetic destiny as a kind of slightly dodgy scowl, and that has a really interesting chapter at the start of the new year. Having ridden the storm that ensures after Christmas, he finds himself in a relatively stable and happy place with Maria, and then something incredibly difficult happens that throws it up in the air, and meanwhile, while the focus is over here on his new family and Maria, Adam Barlow is secretly conspiring against him and will threaten to lead Adam and therefore the authorities to Rick’s final resting place.

‘Whether that will actually happen or not is still to be seen but ultimately that will precipitate a big explosive story around the time we traditionally do our Britain’s Got Talent strip week. We’re aware that Rick’s body is resting over there, and we are resisting the urge to dig it up as it feels like everyone is expecting us to. So, I hope we’re playing in a good way with the audience’s expectations around that.’