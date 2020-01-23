coronation-street-reveals-hour-long-special-for-eventful-10,000th-episode

It’s been a national institution for six decades, but before it’s 60th anniversary arrives, Coronation Street is set to reach an equally noteworthy milestone in a matter of weeks as it reaches it 10, 000th episode — which will be a special hour-long instalment.

Reaching 10,000 episodes is a huge achievement — imagine binge-watching all of that — and it’s no wonder that Corrie is keen to mark the occasion, and thus the 10, 000th instalment will be an hour long.

While there’s little known about what this particular celebratory visit to the cobbles will entail, Executive Producer Iain MacLeod told Metro.co.uk: ‘We are intending to mark with something that is Corrie to the core, I think is fair to say. So, we’re thinking the 10,000th might be ‘classic Corrie’ which is laconic, comedic and character driven vibe.’

The cast were recently spotted filming scenes in Blackpool, but whether or not that’s in relation to the landmark episode remains to be seen.

Speaking of milestones, Corrie also celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the way in which this occasion will be marked will differ greatly from the 10, 000th episode.

Iain said: ‘The 60th is likely to be something much more explosive. We’ve thought long and hard about what we want from the 60th, and actually the expectation from the audience now is that it is something – not necessarily death and destruction – but there is a spectacle attached to it.’

Coronation Street continues Friday 24 January at 7: 30pm and 8: 30pm on ITV

MORE: Coronation Street star Lottie Henshall reveals she loves how Jade is hated by viewers

MORE: Coronation Street spoilers: 6 possible ways evil Jade Rowan could exit